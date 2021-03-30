Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat laments pornography, urges society to combat ‘motherhood penalty’

March 30, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Dr. Francesca Di Giovanni, Undersecretary for the Multilateral Sector of the Section on Relations with States of the Holy See, took part in a meeting of the UN’s Commission on the Status of Women.

