Papal preacher concludes Friday Lenten sermons to Pope, Curia

March 29, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Capuchin Franciscan Cardinal Raniero Cantalamessa, Preacher to the Papal Household since 1980, devoted his final Lenten sermon to “Jesus of Nazareth: A Person” (text).

