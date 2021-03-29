Catholic World News

Pope calls for ‘proactive repentance where necessary’ as Vatican City’s judicial year begins

March 29, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s remarks came days after a British judge ripped Vatican prosecutors for “appalling” misrepresentations in a financial scandal involving reported threats, blackmail, and prostitution.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!