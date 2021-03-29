Catholic World News

Paris archbishop suppresses experimental pastoral center

March 29, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: According to the report, Archbishop Michel Aupetit denounced “the wickedness, the lack of charity and the will to destroy,” shown by lay leaders at the center, established in 1975 as a new model of lay-clerical collaboration.

