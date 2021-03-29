Catholic World News

Church in China saved from demolition, but cannot be used

March 29, 2021

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: The church in located in Yining, a city of 540,000 in the Xinjiang autonomous region (map), where the largely Muslim Uyghurs are suffering intense persecution.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!