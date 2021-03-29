Catholic World News

US bishop chairman welcomes repeal of death penalty in Virginia

March 29, 2021

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: “I welcome Virginia’s repeal of the death penalty as a bold step towards a culture of life,” said Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City, chairman of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development. “Virginia will become the twenty-third state to abolish the death penalty, and I urge all other states and the federal government to do the same.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!