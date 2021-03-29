Catholic World News

‘Let us ask for the grace to be amazed,’ Pope preaches on Palm Sunday

March 29, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “In the crucified Jesus, we see God humiliated, the Almighty dismissed and discarded,” Pope Francis preached in St. Peter’s Basilica on Palm Sunday” (video). “And with the grace of amazement we come to realize that in welcoming the dismissed and discarded, in drawing close to those ill-treated by life, we are loving Jesus.”

