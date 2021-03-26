Catholic World News

Report: leading cardinals fear German push toward schism

March 26, 2021

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: Two leaders of the Roman Curia thought that the president of the German bishops’ conference should be called to Rome for correction after a January interview in which he questioned Church teachings, reports Edward Pentin of the National Catholic Register. But the request from Cardinals Luis Ladaria and Kurt Koch was turned down by Pope Francis. Another former Vatican official, Cardinal Gerhard Müller, voiced fears that the Pope does not recognize the danger of schism, caused by “the Protestantization of liberal theologians,” embraced by much of the German hierarchy.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!