Vatican to offer vaccine shots for homeless

March 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: During Holy Week, the office of papal charities will arrange Covid vaccinations for 1,200 of the homeless of Rome. The shots—using the Pfizer vaccine—will be administered in a facility set up in the Paul VI auditorium.

