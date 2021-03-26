Catholic World News

Life on earth depends on healthy oceans, Vatican panelists say

March 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for the Promotion of Integral Human Development is hosting five conversations on its 2020 document, “Aqua fons vitae [Water, the Font of Life]: Orientations on water, symbol of the cry of the poor and the cry of the Earth.”

