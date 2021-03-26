Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat urges nations to do more to protect internally displaced persons

March 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, addressed the UN Secretary-General’s High-Level Panel on Internal Displacement.

