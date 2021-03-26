Catholic World News

Iranian convert spouses face prison summons

March 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Sara Ahmadi has already “spent 67 days in prison, 33 of those in solitary confinement, and faced intense psychological torture,” according to the report.

