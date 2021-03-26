Catholic World News

Cardinals Turkson, O’Malley uphold Vatican statement on same-sex unions

March 26, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: “The Church as the path to salvation, first and foremost, needs to recognize that the path to salvation is not constituted by the leadership of the pope or the pastors or anybody in the Church, but by what Scriptures and Revelation have always provided about the path to salvation,” said Cardinal Peter Turkson, Prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!