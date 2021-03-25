Catholic World News

Vandalism strikes Vancouver parish again

March 25, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The parish “has been a target of vandalism several times in recent years, including graffiti on other parts of church property and the theft of one outdoor church bell,” according to the report. A pro-life sign has been vandalized for the second time in the past year.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

