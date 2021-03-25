Brazilian cardinal accused of downplaying priest’s alleged abuse of teen

Catholic World News

March 25, 2021

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Odilo Pedro Scherer has been archbishop of São Paulo, the Southern Hemisphere’s largest city, since 2007.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!