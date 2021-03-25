Catholic World News

No justice for Chaldean priest in Turkey after father goes missing, mother turns up dead

March 25, 2021

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: The priest’s parents lived in a Christian village that was the “scene of fighting between the Turkish government and Kurdish separatists,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!