Activist Chicago priest to ‘seek other ways’ to work for change during abuse inquiry

March 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Father Michael Pfleger, the activist Chicago priest, has announced that he plans to “seek other ways and opportunities to minister” to his community while he awaits the results of an archdiocesan investigation into abuse charges. Father Pfleger said that he would be “working with community organizations.”

