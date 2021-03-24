Catholic World News

Wisconsin lawmakers oppose church closings, mandated vaccination

March 24, 2021

» Continue to this story on Catholic World Report

CWN Editor's Note: Wisconsin’s legislature has approved legislation against the government-ordered closing of churches and a separate measure against mandated Covid vaccination. The two measures closely resemble bills that were passed by the legislature, but vetoed by Governor Tony Evers, earlier this year.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!