Chilean whistle-blower added to Vatican commission on abuse

March 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has named Juan Carlos Cruz to the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors. Cruz wrote to Pope Francis in 2015 to report abuse by Bishop Juan Barros. Although the Pontiff claimed as late as 2018 that he had received no complaints about Barros, escalating protests eventually led to the accused bishop’s resignation.



While appointing Cruz, Pope Francis also renewed the appointments of the other members of the abuse commission.

