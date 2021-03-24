Catholic World News

Pope cuts Vatican salaries to ease budget deficit

March 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Prompted by “the deficit that has characterized the economic management of the Holy See for several years,” Pope Francis has cut salaries for Vatican officials and employees. The salaries of cardinals will be cut by 10%, and those of other ranking officials by 8%, while others will see a 3% cut. Pope Francis, who has rejected layoffs, said that the salary cuts should not apply to any employee who could demonstrate that he would be unable to meet his fixed expenses.

