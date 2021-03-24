Catholic World News

Pope at audience: Mary is not ‘co-redemptrix’

March 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: At his weekly public audience on March 24, Pope Francis rejected the claim that the Virgin Mary should be honored as “co-redemptrix,” saying that she should be honored, “but as a mother, not as a goddess, not as co-redeemer.” Noting that he was speaking on the eve of the Annunciation feast day, he pointed out that in Christian iconography, the depiction of Mary is “always in relation to her Son and in connection with Him.. she always points out the center: Jesus.”

