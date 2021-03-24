Catholic World News

Cardinal Bo encourages non-violent protests in Myanmar

March 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Charles Bo of Yangoon gave his support to pro-democracy demonstrators in Myanmar, while insisting that they must not “go down the path of violent struggle.” An a public statement the cardinal denounced the military’ government’s bid to shut down public protests, saying that he would “unconditionally condemn all acts of violence against unarmed civilians.”

