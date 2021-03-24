Catholic World News

Scottish court overturns church-closing order

March 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A ban on public worship in Scotland has been ruled illegal. The Court of Session found that the government’s order closing all churches violated the freedom of religion guaranteed by the European Convention on Human Rights. The ruling came in a lawsuit brought by a group of Protestant congregations.

