Catholic World News

Bishops decry violence against Asian-Americans

March 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Atlanta spa shootings have “prompted national dialogue on addressing anti-Asian bias that has taken the form of numerous other acts of physical violence, verbal attacks and destruction of property against those of Asian descent over the last year,” the chairman of the bishops’ Subcommittee on Asian and Pacific Island Affairs said. “We must always stress that every human being is a brother or sister in Christ, created in the image and likeness of a loving God.”

