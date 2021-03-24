Catholic World News

New Vatican document examines Covid, psychological distress

March 24, 2021

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development

CWN Editor's Note: “Accompanying people in psychological distress in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic,” dated November 2020, was released in English in March.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!