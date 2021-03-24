Catholic World News

In Russia, Novgorod church returned to Catholics amid new limits on religious freedom

March 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Built in 1893, the church was closed in 1933 under Stalin’s regime and tuned it into a cinema.

