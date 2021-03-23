Catholic World News

7th abuse suit filed against Bishop Hubbard

March 23, 2021

» Continue to this story on Albany Times-Union

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Howard Hubbard was bishop of Albany (NY) from 1977 to 2014. He is the former chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace; for over two dozen years, he has co-chaired the Oriental Orthodox-Roman Catholic theological consultation in the United States.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!