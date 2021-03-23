Catholic World News

Bishops welcome House passage of immigration bills, urge swift Senate action

March 23, 2021

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The American Dream and Promise Act (H.R.6), sponsored by Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard, passed in a 228-197 vote. The Farm Workforce Modernization Act (H.R.1603), sponsored by Rep. Zoe Lofgren, passed by a 247-174 margin.

