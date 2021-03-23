Catholic World News

Vatican message for World Water Day emphasizes water’s value

March 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, took part in the UN’s World Water Day and read the message on the Pope’s behalf. The Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development discussed its efforts to promote access to drinking water, sanitation, and hygiene.

