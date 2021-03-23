Remember God’s past work and sanctify the present time, Pope tells Philippine seminarians

Catholic World News

March 23, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: On March 22, Pope Francis received members of the Pontifical Filipino College, which was founded 60 years ago.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!