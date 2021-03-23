Catholic World News

Macron, Pope Francis speak by phone

March 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: During the 40-minute conversation, the Pope and the French president discussed Iraq and the pandemic. “The call, which was requested by the Pope, marks the fifth time the two world leaders have spoken since Macron’s election in 2017,” according to the report.

