‘Touching Christ’s wounds in the poor helps create better world,’ Pope tells Catholic charity

March 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received members of Fidesco on the 40th anniversary of its founding. Responding to a 1980 request from African bishops, the Emmanuel Community founded Fidesco, which “recruits and trains volunteers before sending them for a one—or two-year mission in underserved areas of the world.”

