Catholic World News

Mexican bishops plead for end to violence in Chiapas

March 22, 2021

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Chiapas, a violence-ridden state in southern Mexico, have joined in an appeal for honest political leadership to combat crime and drug trafficking, as June elections approach.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!