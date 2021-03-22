Catholic World News

EU bishops discuss religious freedom, praise Green Deal, emphasize right to apply for asylum

March 22, 2021

» Continue to this story on COMECE

CWN Editor's Note: “In discussing recent restrictions to freedom of religion—e.g., Covid-19 measures, ritual slaughter of animals, religious symbols at the workplace—bishops also underlined the importance of a dialogical approach to public authorities, while avoiding self-censorship and fostering interreligious initiatives to promote this fundamental right,” the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the EU said in a March 19 statement.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!