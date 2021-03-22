Catholic World News

Amoris Laetitia Family Year begins

March 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “These two aspects are at the heart of all family pastoral care: the directness of the proclamation of the Gospel and the tenderness of accompaniment,” Pope Francis said at the beginning of Amoris Laetitia Family Year, named for the Pope’s 2016 apostolic exhortation. The year began on March 19 (the fifth anniversary of its publication) and concludes on June 26, 2022 (the 10th World Meeting of Families). The US bishops’ conference welcomed the year dedicated to the family and to reflection on Amoris Laetitia.

