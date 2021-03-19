Catholic World News

Suspicious fire damages Spokane Catholic school

March 19, 2021

» Continue to this story on Spokane Spokesman-Review

CWN Editor's Note: “Sadly, there was the vandalism of the synagogue and there has been an increase in vandalism in Catholic churches, schools, statues in the country in the last year or so,” said Bishop Thomas Daly. “It’s always a worry that, is this part of a trend where people are targeting houses of worship?”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!