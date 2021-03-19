Catholic World News

Maronite Patriarch, Hezbollah resume talks

March 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi has been calling for an international conference under the aegis of the United Nations to address the crisis in Lebanon, a proposal for internationalization considered with suspicion by Hezbollah,” AsiaNews explained.

