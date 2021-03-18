Catholic World News

Consent decree orders end to NY village’s zoning rules that discriminate against Orthodox Jews

March 18, 2021

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: The agreement between the US Department of Justice and the village of Airmont, New York, echoes a recent settlement with a New Jersey township.

