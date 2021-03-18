Catholic World News

Israeli experts announce discovery of more Dead Sea scrolls

March 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The fragments of parchment bear lines of Greek text from the books of Zechariah and Nahum and have been dated around the first century based on the writing style,” according to the report. “They are the first new scrolls found in archaeological excavations in the desert south of Jerusalem in 60 years.”

