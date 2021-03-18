Catholic World News

‘I too kneel on the streets of Myanmar’: Pope Francis appeals for end to violence

March 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Once again and with great sadness, I feel the urgency to evoke the dramatic situation in Myanmar, where so many people, especially the young, are losing their lives to offer hope to their country,” Pope Francis said on March 17. “I too kneel on the streets of Myanmar and say: stop the violence! I too extend my arms and say: let dialogue prevail!”

