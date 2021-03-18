Catholic World News

Woman Scripture scholar named Secretary of Pontifical Biblical Commission

March 18, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Sister Nuria Calduch-Benages, the first woman to serve in the position, was also a member of the Study Commission on the Diaconate of Women (2016-19). Founded in 1902, the Commission since 1971 has been an advisory body to the Congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!