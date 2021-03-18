Catholic World News
In Syria, ROACO offers signs of papal concern for war-ravaged nation
March 18, 2021
» Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: ROACA is the Reunion of Aid Agencies for the Eastern Churches.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!