Catholic World News

Cardinal Bo calls for end of violence in Myanmar, urges military to respect democracy

March 18, 2021

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: On February 1, the Southeast Asian nation’s military overthrew elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi (BBC coverage). Cardinal Bo prayed “that just as God turned the heart of Saul on the road to Damascus, He would change [military leaders’] hearts, make them stand back and prevent them from taking Myanmar further down a path of conflict, repression and destruction.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!