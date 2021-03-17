Catholic World News

Belgian bishop rips ‘painful’ Vatican statement on same-sex unions

March 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Johann Bonny of Antwerp has voiced his “intellectual and moral incomprehension” of the Vatican’s statement that the Church cannot bless same-sex unions, saying that the statement from the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith does not “reach the intellectual level of high school.” Bishop Bonny said that the statement was a “shame for my Church,” and apologized for it.

