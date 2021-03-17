Catholic World News

English bishops oppose increase in Trident nuclear warheads

March 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The UK government’s decision “to increase the number of Trident nuclear warheads the UK can stockpile by more than 40% is a retrograde step that will not make any of us safer,” English and Welsh bishops, joined by other Christians, said in a statement. “It is immoral that the UK government is committing resources, which could be spent on the common good of our society, to stockpiling even more.”

