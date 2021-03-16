Catholic World News

Cardinal Dziwisz, former secretary to Pope John Paul II, faces new charges on abuse

March 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A state commission in Poland has called for prosecution of several Catholic prelates for their alleged failure to report sex-abuse complaints. Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz, the retired Archbishop of Krakow and former secretary to Pope John Paul II, is among those facing charges. In January, a Krakow prosecutor declined to pursue a similar charge against the cardinal, finding no evidence of a crime.

