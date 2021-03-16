Catholic World News

USCCB chairmen welcome designation of Temporary Protected Status for Venezuela

March 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: TPS (temporary protected status) allows migrants from some countries to live and work in the US. The chairmen of the bishops’ Committee on Migration and Committee on International Justice and Peace joined various religious organizations in welcoming the administration’s decision (AP coverage).

