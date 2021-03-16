Catholic World News

Bishop DiMarzio: ‘There is no merit to any of these claims’

March 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “These false accusations are an attempt to smear my 50-year ministry as a priest,” Brooklyn’s bishop said after a second lawsuit was filed against him. “I have faith in the Lord that truth will prevail.”

