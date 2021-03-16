Catholic World News

‘No easy answers’: leading German bishop responds to Vatican’s ‘no’ on same-sex blessings

March 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “In Germany and in other parts of the worldwide Church, there have been discussions for some time about the way in which this teaching and doctrinal development in general can be advanced with viable arguments,” said Bishop Georg Bätzing, president of the German bishops’ conference. “The points of view put forward today by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith must and will naturally find their way into these discussions.”

