‘A grave moral evil’: Archbishop Naumann discusses President Biden, abortion, and Holy Communion

March 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Obviously, the president doesn’t believe what we believe about the sacredness of human life, or he wouldn’t be taking the actions that he is,” said Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City (Kansas), chairman of the US bishops’ pro-life committee. “And yet, he continues to receive the Eucharist. We can’t judge his heart. But we consider the action itself a grave moral evil.”

